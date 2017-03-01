Ugandans asked to donate eyes
The North Indian Community Association of Uganda has asked government to build an eye bank so that Ugandans can be initiated into a culture of donating eyes. Speaking at their eye camp in Naalya, Kampala on Sunday, Amit Jain an executive member of the association, said many Ugandans are suffering from visual impairments which they are not aware of because of ignorance yet many of these are correctible if professional assistance is sought early.
