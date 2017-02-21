Ugandan gold refinery to import from ...

Ugandan gold refinery to import from conflict-ridden South Sudan, Congo

Read more: Reuters

Feb 21 Uganda's first gold refinery, which opened on Monday, will use raw gold from conflict-ridden South Sudan and Eastern Congo, its owner Africa Gold Refinery said, dismissing activists' concerns that such a move could fuel violence in the region. The refinery, which is in Entebbe, south of the capital Kampala, will process raw gold from the region as Uganda has only small mines and no commercial mine.

Chicago, IL

