Ugandan bails traditional leader detained on terrorism charges

KAMPALA: A Ugandan tribal leader accused of leading a secessionist movement in the country's western region was released on bail on Monday after more than two months in jail on charges including treason and terrorism, an official told Reuters. Security forces detained Charles Wesley Mumbere in November after his royal guards clashed with military and police who accused them of refusing an order to disarm and surrender.

