Uganda: Will Teach, Won't Learn - Sch...

Uganda: Will Teach, Won't Learn - School Fees Debate Misses the Bigger Problem

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The start of the new school term brought with it the usual heavy traffic jam and, unusually, an important discussion on the rising cost of education after public schools were freed to set their own fees. Some of the charges are eye watering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC