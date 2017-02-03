Uganda wants AMISOM funding reviewed

Uganda wants AMISOM funding reviewed

Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa, revealed on Friday that government is pushing for a revision of funding for the African Union Mission in Somalia by the international community. Mr Kutesa, addressing journalists at the Media Centre about resolutions of the just concluded 28th African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said: "What we want is contribution based on assessment of troop member country."

