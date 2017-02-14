Uganda: Unra to Pull Down Houses in R...

Uganda: Unra to Pull Down Houses in Roadway

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The government will soon start demolishing structures, including markets and institutional buildings, erected within gazatted road reserves along national roads. Billed as an operation to de-congest the city, Uganda National Roads Authority said a deadline it issued to encroachers to leave voluntarily expires today and will not be extended.

Chicago, IL

