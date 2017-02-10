Uganda: Ugandan Tourism and Hospitality Businesses Celebrate Ekkula Awards
ATC News by Wolfgang H. Thome: Ugandan tourism and hospitality businesses celebrate Ekkula Tourism awards The annual Ekkula Awards - Ekkula meaning Treasure - in Uganda were held over the weekend in Kampala, bringing together the who is who of the Ugandan tourism industry. Ahead of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, which will kick off on the 17th later this week at the Sheraton Kampala gardens were, following an open voting process, the winners of this year's edition in 28 categories announced, among them both Emirates and Ethiopian airlines as carriers seen as supportive to the sector.
