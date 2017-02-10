Uganda: Ugandan Tourism and Hospitali...

Uganda: Ugandan Tourism and Hospitality Businesses Celebrate Ekkula Awards

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

ATC News by Wolfgang H. Thome: Ugandan tourism and hospitality businesses celebrate Ekkula Tourism awards The annual Ekkula Awards - Ekkula meaning Treasure - in Uganda were held over the weekend in Kampala, bringing together the who is who of the Ugandan tourism industry. Ahead of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, which will kick off on the 17th later this week at the Sheraton Kampala gardens were, following an open voting process, the winners of this year's edition in 28 categories announced, among them both Emirates and Ethiopian airlines as carriers seen as supportive to the sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC