Uganda: Uganda, Tanzania Leaders to M...

Uganda: Uganda, Tanzania Leaders to Meet for EPA Talks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

With the East African Community still deadlocked over the signing of the Economic Partnership Agreement , the Ugandan president met with his Tanzanian counterpart in Addis and agreed to further talks over the deal later this month. Presidents Yoweri Museveni and John Magufuli made the decision on Tuesday on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC