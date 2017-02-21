Uganda: Uganda Inches Closer to Oil Production By 2020
Partners in Uganda's oil and gas are closer to making a final investments decision following the announcement that three companies will be involved in technical studies for upstream development. This brings optimism that the country could draw its first oil on schedule in 2020.
