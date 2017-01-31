Uganda: Uganda Drops Plans to Buy Out...

Uganda: Uganda Drops Plans to Buy Out Bujagali Dam Over Cash Constraints

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Uganda has dropped plans to take over the Bujagali dam due to financial constraints, even as it continues to explore options to make power from the 250MW reservoir more affordable. The government is now considering a raft of options including subsidies, extending the term of the loan from China's Exim Bank and reducing the return on investment by financiers.

