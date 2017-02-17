Uganda: Trade Ministry, Local Governm...

Uganda: Trade Ministry, Local Governments Fight Over Alcohol Law

Uganda's trader ministry and the Gulu District Local Government are at loggerheads over the latter's decision to pass an ordinance restricting the sale and consumption of alcohol. Gulu District Councilors enforced an Alcohol Control Ordinance starting last November, with more districts in the country's northern region planning to follow suit.

Chicago, IL

