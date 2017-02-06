Uganda: State Sets Conditions for Mumbere's Release on Bail

Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere and the prosecution have this afternoon informed the Jinja High Court that they reached a deal aimed at having the jailed king released on bail without any objection from the latter. Mr Caleb Alaka, one of the defence lawyers of the king, informed the court presided over by Justice Micheal Elubu that in the spirit of reconciliation between the parties as mandated by the constitution, the state and king Mumbere's lawyers have been holding talks.

