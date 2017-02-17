Uganda: Soldier Who Buried Archbishop Luwum Speaks Out

Forty years since the slaying of Archbishop of Uganda Janani Luwum by then president Idi Amin, the army officer who the dishonourable duty of burying the man of God was given to, has spoken out about how they went about laying him to rest. In an exclusive interview with Daily Monitor, retired army officer, Lt Col Yefusa Bananuka, says the burial of the cleric was much more complicated than pulling the trigger at Nile Hotel on the evening of February 16, 1977.

