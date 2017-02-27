Uganda: Should Museveni and Besigye Talk? Yes, and No. Here's Why
Daily Monitor reports that talks to craft some sort of political compact between President Museveni and Opposition FDC's former election rival Kizza Besigye are in the works. However, more important, the question is why would Museveni accept to talk at all? He "won" the election, though be it controversially, and he holds power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
