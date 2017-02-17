Uganda seizes ton of ivory, arrests 2 West African suspects18 min ago
Ugandan authorities seized a ton of illegal ivory and arrested three West Africans they believe were plotting to ship it abroad, an official said today. The seizure happened late yesterday at an "opulent, expansive house" in a suburb of the capital, Kampala, where law enforcement officials had been monitoring the West Africans for several weeks, said Gessa Simplicious, a spokesman for the Uganda Wildlife Authority.
