Uganda: Ruling Party Picks Candidates for Regional Body Race

After a night of acrimony on Tuesday, the ruling NRM party parliamentary caucus yesterday regrouped and elected their flag bearers in the forthcoming elections for the East African Legislative Assembly . By press time last evening , the NRM's electoral commission chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi had not made the official announcement, but the Press Secretary to the President, Ms Lindah Nabusayi, in a tweet indicated that Mr Paul Musamali , former Bukedea Woman MP and former Internal Affairs minister, Ms Rose Akol , Mr George Odongo , Ms Mary Mugyenyi , former State minister for Agriculture, Mr Denis Namara and Mathias Kasamba had won the hotly contested race.

