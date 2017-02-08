Uganda: Ruling Party Picks Candidates for Regional Body Race
After a night of acrimony on Tuesday, the ruling NRM party parliamentary caucus yesterday regrouped and elected their flag bearers in the forthcoming elections for the East African Legislative Assembly . By press time last evening , the NRM's electoral commission chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi had not made the official announcement, but the Press Secretary to the President, Ms Lindah Nabusayi, in a tweet indicated that Mr Paul Musamali , former Bukedea Woman MP and former Internal Affairs minister, Ms Rose Akol , Mr George Odongo , Ms Mary Mugyenyi , former State minister for Agriculture, Mr Denis Namara and Mathias Kasamba had won the hotly contested race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC