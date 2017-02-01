Uganda rules out military interventio...

Uganda rules out military intervention in South Sudan

11 hrs ago

Imposing an external "trusteeship" government on South Sudan to try to end a three-year ethnic civil war and potential genocide in the world's youngest nation would only make its security situation worse, Uganda said on Thursday. Patience towards President Salva Kiir's government in Juba has worn thin as the refugee numbers have grown, fuelling talk in international policy circles - including the opinion pages of the New York Times - that "trusteeship" is a viable solution.

Chicago, IL

