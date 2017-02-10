Uganda: Robbers Targeted Equity Bank, City Oil
The Uganda Police says that intelligence reports indicate the suspected robbers who were arrested at City Oil petrol station had also planned to rob Equity Bank. Two people were injured and two vehicles damaged in a shootout between Police and suspected robbers at City Oil petrol station in Kamwokya on Thursday afternoon.
