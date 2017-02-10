Uganda: Reflections on the Life of Ar...

Uganda: Reflections on the Life of Archbishop Luwum Who Killed by Idi Amin

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Christians from all walks of life thronged Namirembe Cathedral last Sunday to commemorate the 40th martyrdom anniversary of Archbishop Janani Luwum. Archbishop Luwum was murdered by president Idi Amin on February 16, 1977 at Nakasero following a period of tension and showdown with the regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC