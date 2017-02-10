Uganda receives Shs500m Tuberculosis ...

Uganda receives Shs500m Tuberculosis machines

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

KAMPALA: The U.S Ambassador to Uganda, Ms Deborah Malac has handed over nine Tuberculosis machines worth $17,000 each to the health ministry, as part of efforts to strengthen Uganda's capacity to fight the chronic disease. Unlike the time consuming microscopes which collect TB samples on two different days to obtain a confirmed diagnosis, the GeneXpert TB machines accurately diagnose a TB patient with in just two hours.

Chicago, IL

