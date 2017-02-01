Uganda: Parliament Select Committee to Probe Shs.6 Billion Oil Cash Payout
Parliament of Uganda has set up a select committee to investigate the Shs 6bn oil cash payouts to 42 senior government officials. This is the second time the legislative branch of government has probed the executive on oil revenues.
