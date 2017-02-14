Uganda: No Money For Sanitary Pads in...

Uganda: No Money For Sanitary Pads in Schools to Fulfill Museveni's Promise

1 hr ago

Government has backtracked on its earlier pledge to provide sanitary pads to school going girls so that they do no run out of school when their menstrual periods start. While appearing before the Parliament's Education Committee on Tuesday, Ms Janet Museveni the education minister revealed that this is not possible because the ministry does not have money to cater for the pledge.

Chicago, IL

