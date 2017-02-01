Uganda: New Spy Boss' Son Charged With Girlfriend's Murder

A son of the new Director General of Internal Security Organisation was yesterday charged with the murder of his 22-year-old university girlfriend and remanded to Luzira Prison. Mr Brian Bagyenda, the son to ISO boss Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, arrived at Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court at 1:30pm aboard a police pick-up with armed guards on the back of the truck.

