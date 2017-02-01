Uganda: New Spy Boss' Son Charged Wit...

Uganda: New Spy Boss' Son Charged With Girlfriend's Murder

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A son of the new Director General of Internal Security Organisation was yesterday charged with the murder of his 22-year-old university girlfriend and remanded to Luzira Prison. Mr Brian Bagyenda, the son to ISO boss Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, arrived at Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court at 1:30pm aboard a police pick-up with armed guards on the back of the truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC