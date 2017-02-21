Uganda: Muslim Cleric Murder Trial Closes After 36 Witnesses

Prosecution handling the terrorism trial against 14 people accused of being behind the killings of Muslim Clerics across the country, has closed its case with evidence from 36 witnesses. Lino Anguzu, the lead prosecutor closed the case with evidence from the Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Byamugisha Fulgence attached to Kampala Metropolitan South in Katwe Makindye Division.

