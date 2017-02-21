Uganda: Museveni-Besigye Dialogue - W...

Uganda: Museveni-Besigye Dialogue - Who Wins or Loses?

When Dr Kizza Besigye authored a critical letter at the close of the 20th Century laying down sticky issues he felt were afflicting the National Resistance Movement and plunging it off course from the ideals it proclaimed as the basis of its ascension to power, the course of his own history and that of President Museveni was thrust on a fresh page. In no more than five years, for instance, Mr Museveni watched senior party members disembark from the 'yellow bus' owing to disagreements on the course of the country's constitutionalism with the amendment of the Constitution in 2005 to lift the term limit that restricted a president to two five-year terms, making Mr Museveni ineligible for election in 2006, taking centre stage.

Chicago, IL

