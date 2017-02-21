Uganda: Mumbere's First Day in Court As a 'Free' Citizen
Yesterday was the first day for Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere to appear before Jinja Chief Magistrates Court as a "free" citizen and not under prisons watch as it had been the norm for the last 71 days. Smartly dressed in a dark blue suit and in the company of his wife Agnes Ithungu, the Omusinga arrived at Jinja court shortly before 9am from the comfort of his home in Muyenga, Kampala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC