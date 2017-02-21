Uganda: Mumbere's First Day in Court ...

Uganda: Mumbere's First Day in Court As a 'Free' Citizen

11 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Yesterday was the first day for Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere to appear before Jinja Chief Magistrates Court as a "free" citizen and not under prisons watch as it had been the norm for the last 71 days. Smartly dressed in a dark blue suit and in the company of his wife Agnes Ithungu, the Omusinga arrived at Jinja court shortly before 9am from the comfort of his home in Muyenga, Kampala.

