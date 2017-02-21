Uganda: Minister Blocks Meeting On South Sudan Refugee Crisis

Junior Internal Affairs minister Mario Obiga Kania on Friday blocked a regional meeting that was meant to discuss the refugee crisis in West Nile sub-region and the continued influx of asylum seekers from the troubled South Sudan. The planned meeting at White Castle Hotel in Arua aborted after the minister insisted that it was not cleared by the security team and that the government was not aware of the source of funds for organising the meeting.

