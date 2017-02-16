Uganda: Legislators Disagree Over Div...

Uganda: Legislators Disagree Over Divorce, Abortion

Read more: AllAfrica.com

There was mixed reactions as members of the10thparliament deliberated on how to re-table the Marriage and Divorce Bill that has spent more than a decade on the floor of parliament. While giving in their opinions at a workshop organised by Uganda Women Parliamentary Association on Wednesday, some MPs described debates on divorce and abortion as time wastage while others insisted there should be laws to regulate the two issues.

