Uganda: Lecturer Develops Low Cost Brain Imaging System

To have a brain scan through Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Uganda is a big money procedure that requires a patient to put aside more than Shs700,000. Johnes Obungoloch, a lecturer in the department of biomedical engineering at Mbarara University of Science and Technology saw this as an opportunity to start a low cost ultra-low MRI system for brain imaging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.