Uganda, Kenya send officials to China for railway money

The plan is that after the Malaba-Kampala stretch , Uganda will embark on the western route from Kampala to Ntungamo near the border with Rwanda and then northern route from Tororo to Packwach near the South Sudan border. The entire SGR project in Uganda is expected to cost $12.8b , making it the most expensive infrastructure project in Uganda's history Uganda's Finance minister Matia Kasaija and his Kenyan counterpart are yet to get confirmation of the specific dates for further negotiations and possible financial closure from China's ministry of Commerce which supervises EXIM Bank, the prospective financier of the Standard Gauge Railway , Daily Monitor has learnt.

