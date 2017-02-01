Uganda: Kampala to Get Shs180 Billion...

Uganda: Kampala to Get Shs180 Billion Shopping Mall

There seems to be no slowdown in the shopping malls that are being constructed in Uganda as yet another developer is starting construction work on a new one in Nsambya, a Kampala suburb. The Arena Mall construction comes just four months after the Imperial Mall in Entebbe opened for business.

