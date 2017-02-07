Uganda: Inflation Rises in January

Uganda's Annual Inflation rose to 5.9% in January 2017 as compared to the 5.7% recorded during the year ended December according to the Uganda Bureau of statistics . "The rise to 5.9% was due to an increase of the annual food crops inflation which went up to 14.5% in the year ending January as compared to the 10.8% recoreded in December 2016.

