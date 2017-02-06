Uganda hails China's ban on ivory tra...

Uganda hails China's ban on ivory trade by end of 2017

Rangers load an elephant tusk rescued from poachers onto a waiting pick-up truck at Queen Elizabeth National Park in the western Ugandan district of Kasese, January 31, 2017. Uganda has hailed China's announcement to ban trade of ivory arguing that the move would be a great push to saving the giant mammals in Africa.

Chicago, IL

