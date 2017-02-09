Uganda: Govt to Extend Renewable Energy Countrywide
Government is tapping into renewable energy resources to be able to extend power to off the grid areas in Uganda. Mr John Tumuhimbise, the commissioner renewable energy resources at the ministry of Energy, while speaking at the new village power offices in Kampala early in the week, said government has set up a renewable energy policy framework which sets policies for increasing uptake of renewable energy in the country.
