Uganda: Govt Taking Steps to Reduce D...

Uganda: Govt Taking Steps to Reduce Domestic Arrears

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government is taking steps in ministries and departments intended to reduce and solve the problem of increasing domestic arrears, the Minister of State for Finance David Bahati has said. "The biggest part of domestic arrears is on utilities; we are taking a number of steps to address this issue," said Bahati, adding that "We are ensuring that all government institutions are on prepaid systems for utilities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC