Uganda: Govt Taking Steps to Reduce Domestic Arrears
Government is taking steps in ministries and departments intended to reduce and solve the problem of increasing domestic arrears, the Minister of State for Finance David Bahati has said. "The biggest part of domestic arrears is on utilities; we are taking a number of steps to address this issue," said Bahati, adding that "We are ensuring that all government institutions are on prepaid systems for utilities."
