Uganda: Govt Officials Divided Over Tullow's Farm-Down

Officials in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and Uganda National Oil Company are in contention on whether Tullow Oil Plc's farm-down to Total E&P Uganda should be approved, Oil in Uganda can reveal. In January this year, Tullow Oil Plc announced that it had agreed to a substantial farm-down of 21.57 percent of its 33.33 percent in Exploration Areas 1, 1A, 2 and 3 to Total E&P Uganda B.V. for a total of $ 900million.

