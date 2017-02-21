Uganda: Examinations Board Set to Release A-Level Results
The Uganda National Examinations Board is today scheduled to release last year's Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education examination results. Uneb publicist Hamis Kaheru said the First Lady and minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, is expected to preside over the release of the exams in Kampala.
