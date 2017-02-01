Uganda: Dry Spell Pushes up Uganda's Inflation to 5.9 %

The prolonged dry spell being experienced in most parts of the country have caused an increase in Uganda's annual headline inflation to 5.9 per cent for the year ending January 2017, from 5.7 per cent registered in the previous year that ended December 31, 2016. Uganda Bureau of Statistics , on Monday, said the dry spell has affected food crop production leading to a rise in prices of some food items as a result of reduced supply from the farms to the market.

