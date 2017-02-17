Uganda: Drama As Makerere Students St...

Uganda: Drama As Makerere Students Storm Council Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

There was drama at Makerere University in Kampala yesterday after some of the 500 students, who are missing on the graduation list, attempted to storm a crisis council meeting called to discuss their fate ahead of the February 21 ceremony. The students, coordinated by one of their leaders, Mr William Karamagi, the guild academic affairs minister, tried to enter the council meeting but were blocked by police officers even as sources maintained that some students were ejected from the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC