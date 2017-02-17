Uganda: Drama As Makerere Students Storm Council Meeting

There was drama at Makerere University in Kampala yesterday after some of the 500 students, who are missing on the graduation list, attempted to storm a crisis council meeting called to discuss their fate ahead of the February 21 ceremony. The students, coordinated by one of their leaders, Mr William Karamagi, the guild academic affairs minister, tried to enter the council meeting but were blocked by police officers even as sources maintained that some students were ejected from the meeting.

