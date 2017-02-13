Uganda, DR Congo to host crisis talks...

Uganda, DR Congo to host crisis talks over rebels

19 hrs ago

The resurgence of "negative elements" in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo , among them the Allied Democratic Forces rebels, poses a "danger" to Uganda's security, the army has warned. Gen David Muhoozi, the new Chief of Defence Forces, said: "ADF and some other negative forces are still alive in DRC and are an issue of concern".

