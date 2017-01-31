Uganda: Dfcu Closes 23 Crane Bank Branches
The branch expansion of Crane Bank in some parts of the country has worked to provide dfcu Bank with a much bigger presence in Uganda. However, when dfcu Bank bought some of the assets and liabilities of Crane Bank, the bank noted that only 66 branches are now open around the country.
