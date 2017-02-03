Uganda: 'Develop User-Friendly Mobile...

Uganda: 'Develop User-Friendly Mobile Money Interface'

Experts in entrepreneurship have appealed to telecom companies to develop mobile money solutions that are tailor-made for women in rural communities. The director of Small and Medium Enterprises Uganda Investment Authority, Mr Basil Ajer, said the biggest impediment in adoption of technologies like mobile money is illiteracy among rural women entreprenuers.

