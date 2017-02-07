Uganda Cup: URA draws another top tie...

Uganda Cup: URA draws another top tier side

Read more: New Vision

URA will host fellow topflight side BUL in the round of 32 of Uganda Cup after today's draws for the knock-out competition held at FUFA House in Mengo. BUL will be the second top tier team URA will face in the competition this season after eliminating Lweza 1-0 in the previous round.

Chicago, IL

