Uganda: Court Throws Out FDC's Alaso With Costs

Court of Appeal has thrown out a petition case by former Serere District Woman Member of Parliament, Alice Alaso Asianut against her longtime competitor, Hellen Adoa . In a ruling this morning, Court ruled that high court judge David Wagutusi misdirected himself to overturn Adoa election, consequently dismissing Alaso's petition with costs.

