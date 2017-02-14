Uganda borrowing its way to middle-in...

Uganda borrowing its way to middle-income status'

Read more: Daily Monitor

For Uganda to achieve middle-income status by 2020, the economy must be achieving growth figures of about 9 per cent per annum and that will be driven by government expenditure on infrastructure. That growth is expected to be driven by public investments like oil-related infrastructure, roads, and the Standard Gauge Railway .

Chicago, IL

