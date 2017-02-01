Uganda: Border Trade Project Fails to...

Uganda: Border Trade Project Fails to Start

In May 2015, the Ministry of Trade and Industry launched the Great Lakes Trade Facilitation Project aimed at boosting regional trade by removing constraints to trade and improving infrastructure. The the project, supposed to be funded by the World Bank, was to help improve the business environment and reduce non-tariff barriers to intra-regional trade, and address the underlying causes of conflict, poverty and underdevelopment at the common border of Uganda and DR Congo.

