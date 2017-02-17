Uganda: Besigye Seeks to Stop Court T...

Uganda: Besigye Seeks to Stop Court Trips Over Treason

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has applied to the High Court in Kampala to relive him of frequent and continued appearances in the lower Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court on treason charges. "We are trying to harmonise the question of appearances in court but since the application has not been heard, I wouldn't want to go into its substance," Dr Besigye told journalists yesterday after appearing before the High Court to seek extension of his bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC