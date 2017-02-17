Uganda: Besigye Seeks to Stop Court Trips Over Treason
Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has applied to the High Court in Kampala to relive him of frequent and continued appearances in the lower Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court on treason charges. "We are trying to harmonise the question of appearances in court but since the application has not been heard, I wouldn't want to go into its substance," Dr Besigye told journalists yesterday after appearing before the High Court to seek extension of his bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC