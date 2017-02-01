Uganda: ADB Offers Shs3.5 Billion Grant for Development of Biomass Plant
The Africa Development Bank has given a grant of $1m to Earth Energy Limited to develop a 20 MW Biomass power plant in northern Uganda in order to mitigate climate change due to deforestation. Currently, climate change is fundamentally a development issue which is threatening to worsen poverty and hurt economic growth if governments and development finance institutions do not take proactive approaches to mitigate it.
