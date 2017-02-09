Uganda: Acholi Leaders Protest Govern...

Uganda: Acholi Leaders Protest Government Suspension of Youth Funds

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Leaders in Acholi Sub-region have accused government of suspending the Youth Livelihood Programme in eight districts that have failed to repay the loans by at least 50 per cent. In 2014, the government, through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, financed 8,213 projects at a tune of Shs58.4 billion under the Youth Livelihood Programme countrywide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,716,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC