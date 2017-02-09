Uganda: Acholi Leaders Protest Government Suspension of Youth Funds

Leaders in Acholi Sub-region have accused government of suspending the Youth Livelihood Programme in eight districts that have failed to repay the loans by at least 50 per cent. In 2014, the government, through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, financed 8,213 projects at a tune of Shs58.4 billion under the Youth Livelihood Programme countrywide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.