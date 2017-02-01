Uganda: 180 Bankers Pass Professional Examinations

A total of 180 bankers have passed their professional banking exams from the Uganda Institute of Bankers in Kampala. Speaking at the handover of results to the institute's chief executive officer, Mr Anthony Mulindwa, on Tuesday, Mr Mathias Katamba, the chairman education committee of the Institute of Bankers, said professional training in the banking sector is vital for developing talents that can further be useful in growing the country's banking sector.

